The Bardot Gals Jumped On Zoom And Put On A Little Concert!

As it's the 20th anniversary of our treasured pop group Bardot, there have been some exciting things happening on social media lately!

After uploading their own individual renditions of their hit song 'Poison', the girls answered fans pleas today and hopped on Zoom to put on a little show!

How they managed to harmonize over a video call is beyond us!

Sadly Sally and Sophie were missing but hey, we'll get what we can take!

Would you like to see the girls reunite?

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!