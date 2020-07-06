The Bachie Has Dropped All The Names of Everyone Heading Into Paradise

We have been waiting a whole freaking 6 months to get our 2020 Bachie fix, but it is finally here! Well nearly… Bachelor in Paradise finally starts next week and oh boy the line up is incredible, and drama is inevitable.

Last year, Keira Maguire came back to find love in paradise, and she did, with Jarrod Woodgate, but that ended shortly after, which means she is single and heading back into the paradise to hopefully find love and to call a few more girls peasants.



The promos that Channel 10 have been teasing also has lead us to believe that there will be some drama and deceit between ‘villain’ from Matt Agnew’s season, Abbie Chatfield and sweetheart from Angie Kent’s season, Ciarran Stott, who apparently shows us he isn’t that much of a sweetheart. I don’t wish anyone a broken heart, but my god I’m ready for this drama!

That’s not the end of the line up though! The Bachie Gods have announced everyone who will be stepping into paradise from episode one, and we have a few sneaky suspicions as to who else will be heading into the villa...

