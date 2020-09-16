The Bachie Boys Have Been Leaked! Take A Look
Not bad. Not bad at all.
Channel 10/Rudy El Kholti
Early this week, The Bachelorette dropped its first trailer, giving us a sneak-peek into Elly & Becky Miles' journey to finding love.
The trailer consists of weird and walking costumes, a lot of eye candy, and some eligible Bachelors confused that there were two Bachelorettes (us too).
Unfortunately, the trailer doesn’t give us a good look at the men vying for the sister's hearts, so we’ve found a few for you:
JOE WOODBURY
25 year old from Newcastle
AB SOW
Actor & model
RUDY EL KHOLTI
Professional fitness model
PETE MANN
Owner of Octeine Coffee
Not bad. Not bad at all. I know that you're furiously typing Joe and Pete's names into Instagram, but in true Bachie style, they are set to private until the show airs.
As it turns out, there is more tea that has been spilled, Elly Miles already knows one of the Bachelors: