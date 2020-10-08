- Entertainment NewsThe Bachelorette Sisters Accidentally Confirm Which One Is Still With Their Partner
The Bachelorette Sisters Accidentally Confirm Which One Is Still With Their Partner
So love DOES exist?
Channel 10
We think it's pretty safe to say, we all knew this season of the Bachelorette was going to be a doozy, but do both sisters really find love?
Apparently, they do!
The Bachelorette sisters, Elly & Becky spoke to The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo who revealed who's currently still with their partners after accidentally talking about them!
Listen below & see if you can figure out who ended up with who!
Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.