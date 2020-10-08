The Bachelorette Sisters Accidentally Confirm Which One Is Still With Their Partner

So love DOES exist?

Article heading image for The Bachelorette Sisters Accidentally Confirm Which One Is Still With Their Partner

Channel 10

We think it's pretty safe to say, we all knew this season of the Bachelorette was going to be a doozy, but do both sisters really find love? 

Apparently, they do!

The Bachelorette sisters, Elly & Becky spoke to The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo who revealed who's currently still with their partners after accidentally talking about them! 

Listen below & see if you can figure out who ended up with who!

