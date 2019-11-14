The Bachelorette’s Ryan Confirms He’s Still In Touch With Angie After Last Night’s Emotional Episode

Last night, Bachelorette fans watched on as Angie broke down in tears as she said farewell to Ryan.

It. Was. Emotional!

Although the episode was filmed months ago, it’s clear Ryan is still recovering from the heartbreak.

During Jamie Angel’s chat with Ryan on the Hit Network's 2DayFM Breakfast this morning, the dog lover opened up about last night’s episode, saying it’s “still a bit of a sore topic” for him, admitting he hasn’t been able to watch much of the season.

“It was pretty full on. It was upsetting for both of us… I was thinking of just watching them by myself, might binge watch them down the track.”

Ryan also confirmed that he and Angie have been in contact since the show.

Take a listen to chat below:

Ryan also discussed how he felt finding out how the boys were talking about him behind his back:

Who do you think Angie will choose in the end?

