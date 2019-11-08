The Bachelorette’s Jackson Comments On Rumours That “No One Wants To Win” This Year

Also his pillow talk with Jamie

Article heading image for The Bachelorette’s Jackson Comments On Rumours That “No One Wants To Win” This Year

Network Ten

Jackson may no longer be in the running to win over Angie’s heart on The Bachelorette, but fresh from his elimination episode yesterday, the fan favourite joined Jamie on 2DayFM Breakfast this morning to reflect on his time on the show.

Take a listen:

Don't forget to download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for feel good music, podcasts and to stay up to date with all things Sydney! 

Entertainment News Team

a day ago

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

The Bachelorette
2DayFM
Listen Live!
The Bachelorette
2DayFM
The Bachelorette
2DayFM
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs