The Bachelorette’s Adrian Reveals He Also Dated Becky For 3 Days After The Show

While this season of The Bachelorette saw Elly walk away with Frazer, poor Becky was left heartbroken after her chosen man, Pete, changed his mind just three days after returning home.

Naturally, fans were quick to scream “SHE SHOULD HAVE PICKED ADRIAN!”

So, what did end up happening between Becky and Adrian after her breakup with Pete?

Well, now Adrian has taken to Instagram to explain what happened between the two and where they stand now.

Take a look:

It turns out the pair DID give it another crack, with Adrian revealing, “me and Becky, we kept in contact. Then we decided what the heck, let’s meet up, let’s see what happens. I went in with an open mind. What did I have to lose, nothing.”

However, they soon found that “special” feeling just wasn’t there anymore.

“I don’t want to be someone’s second choice. I know who I am and I know what I deserve. To me, I am a ten and I deserve that, and I want to be someone’s first choice."

The pair have become great friends though and Adrian admitted you never know what the future holds!

“With me and Becky now, we are super close, and I said let’s just be friends. We can be great friends. Who knows what the future holds, but right now I don’t see her as anything else than a friend.”

We'll be watching this space!

