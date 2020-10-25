The Bachelor’s Tara Pavlovic Announces She Is Expecting Her First Baby!

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Tara Pavlovic-Shepherdson has announced she is pregnant, a month after tying the knot with her hubby Nick Shepherdson!

The Gold Coast local announced the news on Instagram last night, with a cute video revealing the news written in sand on the beach:

"Well, at least one of us was able to enjoy some celebration drinks on our honeymoon…” she wrote.

“Nick and I are so excited to finally share that we are expecting a little baby BOY in May 2021 💙. We are both so grateful and we just can’t wait to meet the little fella.

“Not going to lie, if he is anything like Nick, I am already worried about his teenage years... 😳😂.”

They’re having a baby boy!

Former Bachie cast member Laura Byrne commented on the post “😍😍😍😍😍 Congratulations honey!!!” while Snezana Wood wrote, “So happy and excited for you both. Congratulations”.

Congratulations Tara and Nick!

Also, check out their sweet wedding video, if you haven’t!

