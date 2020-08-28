The Bachelor's Rosemary Admits She "Caught The Feels" For Lockie Gilbert

Awwww!

Article heading image for The Bachelor's Rosemary Admits She "Caught The Feels" For Lockie Gilbert

This morning on the show, the Hit Network's Nick, Jess & Ducko spoke to Rosemary from The Bachelor (who you might remember as the penguin girl!), who revealed she caught the feels for Lockie Gilbert!

Rosemary unfortunately didn't get a rose last night and she was inconsolable following her departure! AWWW.

But also, the guys wanted to know about all the drama that unfolded between Kaitlyn and Roxi, which saw them get into a heated argument! 

They also had to ask Rosemary if anyone has slid into her DM's since..

Missed the chat? Find out what Rosemary had to say about her feelings for Lockie here: 

Want more Bachie goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Amber Lowther

28 August 2020

