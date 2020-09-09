The Bachelor's Nicole Confirms She's Not Single & What She Actually Did With That Awkward Zoom Rose

While she might not have found love on The Bachelor Australia, it does sound like she's found it during iso!

Nicole Campbell told The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete that she is in fact in a happy relationship, and the actually watched the show together!

Plus, she reveals what she actually did with that awkward AF zoom rose once she didn't get to pick it up!

Take a listen below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.