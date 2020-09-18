The Bachelor’s Kaitlyn Addresses *That* Fight With Bernard Tomic Outside A Strip Club

Last night, Kaitlyn Hoppe became the latest contestant to leave the Bachelor mansion after not receiving a rose from Locky.

Speaking with the Hit Network’s Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning, Kaitlyn shut down rumours about how far ~intimacy~ really goes on the show, but did hint at some cheeky Love in Lockdown dates.

The Gold Coast 26-year-old also discussed her relationship with Australian tennis star Bernard Tomic and their fight photographed outside a strip club.

