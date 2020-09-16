EXCLUSIVE: The Bachelor's Juliette Opens Up About Surviving A Major Drug Addiction

As we get closer to the final few bachelorettes in line to win Locky Gilbert's heart, it's safe to say things can get pretty heated, pretty fast.

The Bachelor's Juliette Herrera spoke to The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete about her dark history of her struggling with a major drug addiction and revealed how she finally was 'set free'.

She also spilled the tea on what really happened with the 'skank comment' which was reportedly said off-camera in the bathroom with Roxi Kenny...

Take a listen below:

