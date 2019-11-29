Bachie’s Elly Miles Could Be Attached To Love Island’s Adam Farrugia In A Wild Crossover

As much as we’d love for everyone who joins a reality TV dating show to walk out with a partner, only few have made it work. So, it’s not surprising when these new ‘influencers’ start hooking up afterwards… and this could be a surprising match!

Fan-favourite of The Bachelor Elly Miles was seen cuddling up with Love Island’s Adam Farrugia at a recent fashion event.

The pair weren’t being subtle either, sharing multiple photos of their time together on their Instagram.

They haven’t been flirting much in the comments, however Elly did caption one of her Instagram Stories with, “not much nonsense being thrown around by this pair.” Oohh…

From what we saw on TV, they both seem like very laid back people – maybe this could be the real thing!

