The Bachelor’s Bella Reveals The Moment She Knew Locky Wasn't Being 100% Honest With Her

Ah, another Bachie season done and dusted, and might we just say, what a bloody whirlwind it was!

After Locky Gilbert told both women he loved them, we knew there was going to be heartbreak.

But, according to Bachie runner up, Bella Varelis, she admitted that she actually wasn't 100% invested in him anyway because she knew the dumping was coming!

Take a listen below:

