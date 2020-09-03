The Bachelor’s Areeba Is Just As Perplexed By This Season As We Are

And why it didn't work between them

Last night, Australia had to sadly say goodbye to the always entertaining Areeba on The Bachelor.

Speaking with 2DayFM this morning, Areeba explained why she believes it didn’t work out with Locky, and how she doesn't understand how so many of the ladies fell for him so quick.

Take a listen:

Entertainment News Team

3 September 2020

