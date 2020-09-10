The Bachelor Production Secrets You've Always Wanted To Know Have Been Revealed

We are almost halfway through the 2020 season of The Bachelor, and each day we are getting closer to finding out who receives Locky Gilbert's final rose.

Already this season we have seen more chaos than previous seasons, redhead discrimination, alleged fighting that was so bad that producers had to keep some contestants apart, and more recently, COVID restrictions.

But like most seasons, Locky has been questioned on why he keeps handing out roses to the season's 'villains' and showing other, non-controversial contestants, the mansion door.

We've also questioned how Zoe-Claire ended up so inebriated on the first night, that she ended up getting screen-time for a lengthy monologue about the unfair treatment of redheads.

It's made us question, what goes on behind the scenes? Do producers play the role of cupid? Are there rules for the amount of champagne the girls can knock back in a night?

We've investigated into production secrets of The Bachelor:

