The Bachelor’s Juliette Is A Stylist For Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent

The Bachelor 2020 is finally here and after three episodes, we’re finally starting to get to know all the girls - even the random ones whose introductions they completely skipped over in the premiere.

Last night, it was Kristina and Juliette’s time to be introduced after Areeba organised a mini group date in the middle of the cocktail party as a way to ensure the three of them would score some time with Locky - It was kind of awkward, but not a bad idea, tbh.

Fast forward through a whole lot of unexplained tears and drama and Juliette was suddenly excluded from the group after she slipped Locky a letter.

In the note, she wrote that Locky’s presence caused her “to shake” and explained that there was more to her than what he’d seen so far.

So just who is Juliette?

You may have noticed in her little bio that the 34-year-old is a stylist. But just who does she style for?

Umm just Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules!

Juliette has also styled for major fashion magazines like Cleo and Aussie actress Phoebe Tonkin.



We really didn't see this one coming!

