The Bachelor In Paradise Finale Trailer Tells Us EVERYTHING

If you've been obsessing over Bachelor In Paradise as much as we have, then you probably can't wait until the finale!

We've seen couples come & go *cough* Timm & Britt *cough* and some couples just not really...get there? We're looking at you, Keira and Alex.

Buuut, what we do know is there are some pretty solid couples in Paradise this season and the finale is telling us everything we need to know about what's going to go down.

See for yourself:

Glenn crying is the sweetest thing EVER. Glenn & Alisha are soooooo on, it's ridiculous.

Evidence That Alisha & Glenn Are Still Together

