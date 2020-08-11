The Bachelor Girls Were Just Revealed So We Stalked Their Instagrams For You

In this digital world, there's few better ways to get to know a person than by a good stalk of their Instagram.

Whether you're choosing who to back in the office sweep, or just didn't feel like the Bachy bios gave enough away, we've tracked down the Instagram accounts of this year's bachelorettes for you...

Areeba

Age: 25

Occupation: Home Loan Officer

State: NSW

Bachy bio: "Honest and frank, Areeba is a passionate woman who is easily fired up. The 25-year-old powerhouse is looking for a man who is happy to have a headstrong woman in his life, but knows when to put her in her place."

Bel

Age: 25

Occupation: Media Buyer

State: NSW

"Country girl Bel is looking for a man who respects her, is ambitious, doesn’t take himself too seriously and has strong family values. The 25-year-old is ready to put herself out there and wants to fall in love."

Bella

Age: 25

Occupation: Marketing Consultant

State: NSW

"Passionate about environmental conservation, Bella loves the ocean and spends most of her time there. The 25-year-old always gives people the benefit of the doubt and with a bad habit of attracting men who are not ready for a relationship, Bella is ready to build a life with someone special."

Charley

Age: 25

Occupation: P.E. Teacher

State: QLD

"A strong, independent and proud Indigenous woman, Charley is ready to fall in love again with a man she doesn’t have to share. An absolute bundle of energy, she is tired of her students telling her to get a boyfriend and hopes that this is her chance to find The One."

Clare

Age: 26

Occupation: Admin Assistant

State: WA

"Bubbly, with a fondness for dad jokes, Clare is a passionate traveler looking for a man with nice eyes and a nice smile. Growing up on a farm, and after years of putting relationships on the back-burner, Clare is looking for the kind of love her parents have."

Gemma

Age: 28

Occupation: Property Manager

State: QLD

"Gemma has travelled to over 40 countries and would love to find a best friend to share life’s ups and downs with. The former beauty queen describes herself as a philanthropist who is passionate about spreading positivity throughout the world."

Georgie

Age: 32

Occupation: Project Manager

State: TAS

"Georgie loves being outdoors at the beach, reading, meditating, and enjoying the sunshine and hopes to find a man with similar interests. The single mum of two strongly believes in the law of attraction and has a good feeling that this year is her year to find love."

Irena

Age: 31

Occupation: Nurse

State: VIC

"Chatty and confident, Irena is passionate about the environment and animals, and sees herself as an advocate for the world we live in. After her parents became engaged 10 days after meeting, the 31-year-old Nurse believes in love and knows it can be found in the most unexpected ways."

Izzy

Age: 29

Occupation: H.R. Advisor

State: QLD

"Full of energy with a loud contagious laugh, Izzy loves love, wears her heart on her sleeve, and falls hard and fast. Happy with everything in her life, the 29-year-old now wants to find someone who enjoys getting amongst the outdoors and shares her love of travel."

Juliette

Age: 34

Occupation: Stylist

State: NSW

"Full of contradictions, Juliette sees herself as wild yet conservative, honest but sensitive. The 34-year-old has been single for 11 years and is still looking for a man who has a joyful, fun personality and will respect and honour her. Family means everything to Juliette, and she hopes to find the kind of love her parents have experienced."

Kristina

Age: 24

Occupation: Phd Scholar

State: WA

"Intelligent, loyal and sporty, Kristina is a keen boxer who isn’t afraid to face anyone head on. The 24-year-old is looking for a man who will keep her on her toes, but still respect her at the same time – gas lighters need not apply! The PhD Scholar has been single long enough and can’t wait to get back on the love bandwagon."

Laura

Age: 24

Occupation: Marketing Co-ordinator

State: WA

"Feisty with an appreciation for the finer things in life, Laura is over modern dating and is excited to push the boundaries of status quo dating when meeting the Bachelor. Her ideal man will treat her like a queen. Admittedly cliquey with her group of friend, Laura has high expectations and expects others to follow her example."

Leilani

Age: 27

Occupation: Partnerships Manager

State: NSW

"Kind-hearted go-getter Leilani falls hard and fast, taking the all or nothing approach to love. A huge romantic who would travel anywhere for love, the 27-year-old has kissed a few frogs, so is asking for help to find her Prince Charming. While she sees herself as ‘marriage material’, Leilani’s family describe her as a spontaneous over achiever, who always reaches for the stars."

Maddy

Age: 25

Occupation: Teacher

State: TAS

"Hopeless when it comes to love, Maddy dreams about her big white wedding, three kids and her dream house. Loyal and kind, the 25-year-old is passionate about helping those less fortunate and helping shape young lives. After being single for the past four years, Maddy wants to change tactics on finding love."

Marg

Age: 23

Occupation: Car Sales Consultant

State: VIC

"Confident, fun and outgoing, Marg comes from a large Greek family who are constantly putting pressure on her to find a man. With the gift of the gab, the 23-year-old knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Passionate about living life in the moment, Marg is looking to find a partner who is also her best friend."

Marlaina

Age: 31

Occupation: Fundraising Co-ordinator

State: VIC

"Dad-joke enthusiast Marlaina is footy crazy and looking to meet her goofy soulmate. With her beloved border collie Annie acting as her ‘official approver of dates’, being with someone who isn’t a dog lover is not an option. Sassy and confident Marlaina is hoping that finding love the unconventional way, will work for her."

Nadine

Age: 30

Occupation: Entrepreneur

State: VIC

"Hailing from Lebanon and inked with the saying, “better to have loved and lost than not have loved at all”, Nadine is ready to meet her forever man. Driven by independence, confidence, and success, the 30-year-old entrepreneur was once a criminologist and knows what to do if anyone crosses her."

Nicole

Age: 26

Occupation: Professional Dancer

State: NSW

"Nicole loves to dance and has a talent for assembling flat pack furniture. With only one date under her belt so far, Nicole hopes 2020 will be different. She is ready for a serious relationship and is looking for a genuine, decent human being who will accept her for all her quirks."

Paige

Age: 31

Occupation: Model

State: VIC

"Funny and compassionate, Paige loves to make people laugh and can be a bit of a prankster. The country girl-turned-model believes life is too short not to take risks and is looking for her magical fairy-tale with a good honest Aussie bloke. With a 100 kilogram pet pig Mr Pickles at her side, Paige hopes to add to her family with a man who has the same morals and values that she has."

Rosemary

Age: 23

Occupation: Retail Manager

State: QLD

"Self-confessed penguin enthusiast, Rosemary has never had a boyfriend and is yet to be in love. Loud, talkative and enthusiastic, the 23-year-old grew up on farms throughout her childhood and is looking for an honest guy who accepts her for who she is and see her as their wife."

Roxi

Age: 29

Occupation: Mechanical Engineer

State: QLD

"Confident, feisty and hot-headed, Roxi loves to go on crazy adventures and is looking for a smart guy who is rough around the edges. The only prerequisite this Mechanical Engineer has is that he can’t be smarter than her, as she wants to win all arguments!"

Steph

Age: 26

Occupation: Special Needs Teacher

State: VIC

"Spontaneous and up for anything, Steph is a great storyteller with back catalogue of hilarious anecdotes. Upfront and honest with a positive outlook on life, the 26-year-old Special Needs Teacher thinks that short men without banter are an absolute deal breaker. Steph is looking for a man who isn’t afraid to get dirty in the outdoors and hopes to find her soul mate."

Zoe-Clare

Age: 23

Occupation: Sales Manager

State: QLD

"Fiery and sassy, Zoe-Clare has no filter. Although raised in the country, this 23-year-old sees herself more as a city slicker. Tired of dating losers and looking for her happily ever after, this redhead wants a real man who shares her family’s love of sport."

The Bachelor season 8 premieres tomorrow night on Network 10.

