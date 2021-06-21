The Bachelor 2021 Jimmy Nicholson's IG Has Gone Public So Let's Dive In!

Well, well, well...it seems The Bachelor Australia for 2021 Jimmy Nicholson has made his Instagram account public! And look, about bloody time.

First of all, we've been treated to the latest trailer for the new season, showing the hunky pilot walking through an airport while warm embraces of love happen around him.

Check it out here:

To coincide with the new trailer, Jimmy has given us more of an insight into his life! Let's dive in to his Instagram!

Ok so, he likes dogs. Winner!

He's a surf lifesaver. Is there anything he can't do?!

He's close with his mum, aww.

He likes babies!

He's fit af!!!

