The Bachelor 2021 Announced As This Handsome Pilot From Sydney!

He’s finally here!

Network Ten has this morning introduced us all to our newest Bachelor and finally, it’s someone we’ve never seen on our screens before!

The brand new Bachelor for 2021 has been named as Jimmy Nicholson, a handsome pilot from Sydney!

“I am a big believer in embracing any opportunity that presents itself, especially if it has the potential to change your life for the better,” Jimmy said.

“The journey ahead will be one of the most challenging experiences that I have ever undertaken, however I am very excited to meet someone that I could potentially spend the rest of my life with.”

According to his Bachie bio, Jimmy is a “self-confessed romantic” who, once COVID hit, “had time to reflect on his life and what he hoped to achieve in the future.”

“Australia the flaps are down and we are coming into land for season NINE of @theBachelorAU!” Osher wrote on Instagram.

“Get ready to soar with airline pilot @jimmynicholson as he navigates the turbulent skies of love searching for his co-pilot in life.⁠ And yes, he’s as dreamy as you think he is."

Filming has just began and right now, his Instagram account remains on ‘private’ which is an absolute travesty, but we guess that does make it easier to avoid spoilers!

We don’t yet know when our first ‘date’ with Jimmy is set, but The Bachelor 2021 is coming soon!

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.