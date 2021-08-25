The Baby From Nirvana's Nevermind Album Cover Is Suing The Band For Millions

Everyone knows the iconic Nirvana 'Nevermind' album cover. It's a huge part of the 90's music scene, a naked baby boy swimming in a pool, chasing a US dollar bill.

Well, sh*t's about to get real.

The baby, Spencer Elden - now 30 years old, is suing the band for millions of dollars saying that his parents never gave their permission for the pic to be used and he says the use of the photos has caused him years of trauma.

Weirdly, he has previously recreated the pic as an adult...

The lawsuit names the band's surviving members, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, along with the estate of dead frontman Kurt Cobain, production companies and photographer Kirk Weddle.

This all comes about just a month before the album turns 30 years old...

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!