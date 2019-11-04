The Australian Paper Tyres Art Festival Is Back For Its 40th Year

The Australian Paper Tyres Art Festival will celebrate its 40th year this November, exhibiting over 500 pieces of work from all over the state and beyond.

This year, the festival will be held on Friday 8th, Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th November.

The Tyers Award ($2000) will again be offered in 2019, judged over all categories and mediums in the exhibition as well as the Graham Longmore Architectural Photography Award (in Black & White) with a 1st prize ($2000) and 2nd prize ($1000), along with our many other longstanding awards covering a range of mediums, including: Oil, Acrylic, Watercolours, Mixed Media, Pastel, Drawing, Photography, Scratch Art and Designer Craft

All works are judged prior to the exhibition. Successful nominations in each category will be announced at the gala opening event on Friday 8th November.

The exhibition will continue on Saturday 9th, with the exhibition and Devonshire Teas, and Sunday 10th November with the exhibition and the Tyers Music, Food & Wine Festival. All artwork is available for purchase.

Date: Friday, November 8 from 8pm | Saturday, November 9 from 10am | Sunday, November 10 from 10am

Location: Tyers Hall: Mt Hope Road, Tyers

For more information, head to: http://tyersps.vic.edu.au/festival.html?_sm_au_=iVVqLr7WFSr0MfMN