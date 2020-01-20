The Australian Open Is Getting A Dedicated Harry Potter Day

The Australian Open is giving us something we never knew we needed - a dedicated Harry Potter Day.

Monday January 27th will officially be Harry Potter Day at the AO Ballpark, with a spell-casting show, big screen presentations of the Harry Potter movies and the opportunity to meet cast members from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

“We are all looking forward to being part of the magical world of Harry Potter at the Australian Open this year,” Australian Open Chief Revenue and Experiential Officer Richard Heaselgrave said.

“These wonderful stories and characters are beloved around the world and we’re looking forward to welcoming them to the AO Ballpark.”

Gyton Grantley, who plays the role of Ron Weasley in Cursed Child said, “Since opening in February of last year Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has become a big part of Melbourne’s entertainment landscape, so it’s fitting to be collaborating with the Australian Open this year.

“Harry Potter Day is going to be a lot of fun and we can’t wait to share some of the magic we bring on stage every night to the AO Ballpark.”

