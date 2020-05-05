The Australian Museum Is Flogging Up To $3000 To Kids Making Science Experiments At Home Right Now

Attention all parents with kids in primary or secondary school: it’s science time!

The Australian Museum has just launched the the Sleek Geeks Science Eureka Prize; a competition which could see your child (or a group) win major prize money all for creating a fun video about science from home.

So what’s the deal?

The museum is asking students to create a 90-second video about water. The video can tell a story, show an experiment or delve into a scientific idea about water. It can be as simple or as complex as you’d like, but most of all, must be entertaining and fun to watch!

We spoke to Dr Karl this morning to find out exactly what they’re looking for:

Prize money for the University of Sydney’s Sleek Geeks Science Eureka Prizes is divided equally between student/s and their school (their school to receive 50% of the prize money).

Primary School

First place: $2,000 plus a $350 Abbey’s book voucher

Second place: $1,250 plus a $150 Abbey’s book voucher

Third place: $750

Secondary School

First place: $3,000 plus a $350 Abbey’s book voucher

Second place: $2,000 plus a $150 Abbey’s book voucher

Third place: $1,000

Find out more information here!

You also check out some water experiments for inspiration here!

