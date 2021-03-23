The Anthem For 2021 Is Here In Jessia's 'I'm Not Pretty'

After the dumpster fire that was 2020, we're on the search for tunes that really speak to us in 2021 and we can officially call off the search because TikTok viral sensation Jessia has delivered a plump and peachy track in our laps.

The song is called 'I'm not Pretty' and we're not gonna lie, our favourite line is '...I've got a belly and I've got a bum'.

Check out the James and the Giant Peach (or Jessia and the Giant Peach rather) themed video she just dropped...

Jessia is a singer-songwriter who has the best story we've heard in a long time. After dropping part of a tune she wrote on TikTok, it was picked up by producer Elijah Woods and turned into a track, the whole process documented on TikTok... fast forward to Jessia being championed by mega-stars like Ryan Tedder AND she's set to take to the stage alongside Lizzo at the upcoming Outside Lands festival in San Fran.

We can't wait to see what's next for Jessia, in the meantime, get your hands on 'I'm not Pretty' here.

