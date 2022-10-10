'The Amazing Race' Winners Reveal The Meaningful Way They'll Use Their $250k Prize

After a sensational season of The Amazing Race, Heath and Toni have taken home the gold (and a hefty prize of $250,000!)

The Hit Network caught up with the show’s champions, who told us the meaningful way they’ll be using their winnings and what it meant for Toni to compete while living with terminal breast cancer.

Catch the chat:

