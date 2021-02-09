The Amazing Race's Jobelle & Rani Reveal What Really Happens After You Get Eliminated

The sixth leg of The Amazing Race Australia saw the teams race to the Great Barrier Reef, but very sadly, one of our favourite dad and daughter duo from Shepparton was eliminated!

The Hit Network's Tim & Jess caught up with Jobelle & Rani this morning to find out what really happens once you're eliminated and what the trick to getting on the show is!

Take a listen below:

