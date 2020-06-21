The Amazing Race Is Casting, So There's Your 2020 Holiday Sorted

Your chance to sign up with your bestie and bag yourself $250,000

We’ve all been cooped up in our houses for too long, that getting the chance to holiday FOR FREE, sounds like an opportunity we would all jump at.

So thank the heavens for The Amazing Race who are giving this opportunity! Ok, so it probably wouldn’t be the most relaxing holiday, and at times it could be quite challenging, and mentally exhausting, but heck at this stage anything looks like a holiday right?

Now is the time to talk your bestie into signing up, because not only do you travel for free, you also have a chance at taking out that $250,000 prize. Not behd.

Things are a little different this year, which means The Amazing Race has a few changes this time around.

Here’s all the details:

