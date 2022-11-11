The AFP Believes Russians Are Behind The Medibank Data Breach

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) "believe those responsible for the [Medibank] breach are in Russia".

Speaking to media on Friday, AFP chief Reece Kershaw said talks will be held with Russian law enforcement about the individuals believed to be involved.

"This is a crime that has the potential to impact on millions of Australians and damage a significant Australian business," he said.

"This cyber-attack is an unacceptable attack on Australia and it deserves a response that matches the malicious and far-reaching consequences that this crime is causing.

The AFP is undertaking covert measures and working around the clock with our domestic agencies and our international networks including Interpol. This is important, because we believe those responsible for the breach are in Russia."

The AFP has direct contact with the national central bureau in Moscow and will liase with them to invesitgate the breach further.

"To the criminals, we know who you are and moreover, the AFP has some significant runs on the scoreboard when it comes to bringing overseas offenders back to Australia to face the justice system."

Mr Kershew said the believed hackers have been responsible for past "signifcant breaches in countries across the world".

The AFP also believe some affiliates and associates to the hackers may be based in other countries.

