The AFL Fixture For Rounds Two To Five Has Been Announced

The AFL today revealed the fixture for rounds two - five of the 2020 AFL season.

Round Two

Thursday, June 11

Collingwood vs. Richmond, MCG, 7:40pm AEST

Friday, June 12

Geelong vs. Hawthorn, GMHBA Stadium, 7:50pm AEST

Saturday, June 13

Brisbane vs. Fremantle, Gabba, 1:45pm AEST

Carlton vs. Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm AEST

Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 7:10pm ACST

Gold Coast vs. West Coast, Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm, 7:40pm

Sunday, June 14

Greater Western Sydney vs. North Melbourne, Giants Stadium, 1:05pm AEST

Sydney Swans vs. Essendon, SCG, 3:35pm AEST

St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium, 6:05pm AEST

Round Three

Thursday, June 18

Richmond vs. Hawthorn, MCG, 7:40pm AEST

Friday, June 19

Western Bulldogs vs. Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 7:50pm AEST

Saturday, June 20

North Melbourne vs. Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 1:45pm AEST

Collingwood vs. St Kilda, MCG, 4:35pm AEST

Geelong vs. Carlton, GMHBA Stadium, 7:40pm AEST

Brisbane vs. West Coast, Gabba, 7:40pm AEST

Sunday, June 21

Gold Coast vs. Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 1:05pm AEST

Essendon vs. Melbourne, MCG, 3:35pm AEST

Fremantle vs. Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 6:05pm AEST

Round Four

Thursday, June 25

Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs, SCG, 7:40pm AEST

Friday, June 26

Greater Western Sydney vs. Collingwood, Giants Stadium, 7:50pm AEST

Saturday, June 27

Port Adelaide vs. West Coast, Metricon Stadium, 1:45pm AEST

St Kilda vs. Richmond, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm AEST

Essendon vs. Carlton, MCG, 7:40pm AEST

Gold Coast vs. Fremantle, Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm AEST

Sunday, June 28

Brisbane vs. Adelaide, Gabba, 1:05pm AEST

Melbourne vs. Geelong, MCG, 3:35pm AEST

Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 6:05pm AEST

Round Five

Thursday, July 2

West Coast vs. Richmond, Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm AEST

Friday, July 3

Collingwood vs. Essendon, MCG, 7:50pm AEST

Saturday, July 4

Carlton vs. St Kilda, MCG, 1:45pm AEST

Geelong vs. Gold Coast, GMHBA, 4:35pm AEST

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm AEST

Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7:40pm AEST

Sunday, July 5

Adelaide vs. Fremantle, Metricon Stadium, 1:05pm AEST

Sydney vs. Melbourne, SCG, 3:35pm AEST

Greater Western Sydney vs. Hawthorn, Giants Stadium, 6:05pm AEST

