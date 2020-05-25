The AFL Fixture For Rounds Two To Five Has Been Announced
Footy's back!
The AFL today revealed the fixture for rounds two - five of the 2020 AFL season.
Round Two
Thursday, June 11
Collingwood vs. Richmond, MCG, 7:40pm AEST
Friday, June 12
Geelong vs. Hawthorn, GMHBA Stadium, 7:50pm AEST
Saturday, June 13
Brisbane vs. Fremantle, Gabba, 1:45pm AEST
Carlton vs. Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm AEST
Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 7:10pm ACST
Gold Coast vs. West Coast, Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm, 7:40pm
Sunday, June 14
Greater Western Sydney vs. North Melbourne, Giants Stadium, 1:05pm AEST
Sydney Swans vs. Essendon, SCG, 3:35pm AEST
St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium, 6:05pm AEST
Round Three
Thursday, June 18
Richmond vs. Hawthorn, MCG, 7:40pm AEST
Friday, June 19
Western Bulldogs vs. Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 7:50pm AEST
Saturday, June 20
North Melbourne vs. Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 1:45pm AEST
Collingwood vs. St Kilda, MCG, 4:35pm AEST
Geelong vs. Carlton, GMHBA Stadium, 7:40pm AEST
Brisbane vs. West Coast, Gabba, 7:40pm AEST
Sunday, June 21
Gold Coast vs. Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 1:05pm AEST
Essendon vs. Melbourne, MCG, 3:35pm AEST
Fremantle vs. Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 6:05pm AEST
Round Four
Thursday, June 25
Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs, SCG, 7:40pm AEST
Friday, June 26
Greater Western Sydney vs. Collingwood, Giants Stadium, 7:50pm AEST
Saturday, June 27
Port Adelaide vs. West Coast, Metricon Stadium, 1:45pm AEST
St Kilda vs. Richmond, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm AEST
Essendon vs. Carlton, MCG, 7:40pm AEST
Gold Coast vs. Fremantle, Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm AEST
Sunday, June 28
Brisbane vs. Adelaide, Gabba, 1:05pm AEST
Melbourne vs. Geelong, MCG, 3:35pm AEST
Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 6:05pm AEST
Round Five
Thursday, July 2
West Coast vs. Richmond, Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm AEST
Friday, July 3
Collingwood vs. Essendon, MCG, 7:50pm AEST
Saturday, July 4
Carlton vs. St Kilda, MCG, 1:45pm AEST
Geelong vs. Gold Coast, GMHBA, 4:35pm AEST
Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm AEST
Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7:40pm AEST
Sunday, July 5
Adelaide vs. Fremantle, Metricon Stadium, 1:05pm AEST
Sydney vs. Melbourne, SCG, 3:35pm AEST
Greater Western Sydney vs. Hawthorn, Giants Stadium, 6:05pm AEST
