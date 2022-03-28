The Academy Condemns Will Smith For Yesterday's Oscars Outburst

It’s the moment that will go down in Oscars history; Will Smith suddenly and abruptly stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made an ill-informed joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense.

Things got even more awkward when Smith won his first-ever Oscar (‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ for his part in King Richard), accepting the award and seemingly apologising to everyone for the outburst… except Chris Rock.

While ‘The Slap Heard Around The World’ has left the internet divided, many of us have been speculating why The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences didn’t immediately respond to the incident, besides posting a vague tweet which alludes to the fact they don’t ‘condone violence of any form’.

Well, it turns out they have responded… kind of.

In a statement issued to Deadline, The Academy said it ‘condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show.”

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California Law.”

However, while the review could see Smith suspended from The Academy and its respective events, it’s unlikely he’ll be stripped of his Oscar.

As for why Smith wasn’t immediately ejected from the ceremony, insiders told Variety that security had yet to formulate a plan for his removal before he was announced as the winner of the elusive award.

