The 36th Mooroopna Carols In the Park Is On This Saturday

The Mooroopna Carols in the Park is coming to John Gray Oval on the 14th of December for its 36th year!

Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Mooroopna, this year's carols is going the be bigger and better than any other.

With the classic sing-a-along Christmas carols and primary school music presentations, visitors can join in with LED candles and carols songbooks.

Mooroopna Carols in the Park

Keep the kids entertained with jumping castles, face painting, nativity dress-up photo booth, soccer darts and petting zoo-all free, for the adults there's freshly roasted coffee and free onsite parking!



Don't forget there will be a visit from Santa and his Elves while you're there, so come prepared with your Christmas list.



The festivities begin at 6:30pm on Saturday the 14th, and conclude with fireworks and Synchronised Sound Show Spectacular around 9:15pm.