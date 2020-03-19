The 25th HookUp Is Going Virtual!

With word from the Government that events with non-essential gatherings of over 500 people are to be cancelled or postponed, Boyne Tannum Hookup have managed to find a way to celebrate without endangering the health and wellbeing of their attendees!

Thanks to our ever evolving technology, the event will be hosted as a three day long prize draw online! This means no one misses out and people can now register to win themselves a boat online, from the comfort of their own home.

Each day, there will be a prize draw live streamed, with lucky winners able to collect their prizes over the three days the fishing competition would normally be held.

HookUp President, Jennifer McGuire says running the event online will ensure people are still buying tickets, sponsors will continue to be recognised and they will be able to provide some light during a dark time for Australia.

"This means that the event stays afloat financially, sponsors are recognised for their support and funding and we maintain the fishing tourism profile of the Gladstone Region. There are so many people negatively impacted by the current pandemic. So the committee voted unanimously to share some joy in this uncertain time and have people still participate even if they are socially isolating." - Jennifer McGuire

Mrs McGuire says there is still a lot to work out in the lead up to the event such as a new set of rules and discussions with sponsors and stall holders.

“The committee has a lot to do in reworking the interim HookUp rules for this year, and to engage with our valued sponsors, community groups, stallholders, park contractors and the local community. More details will follow in the next week as to how we are going to do this.” - Jennifer McGuire

If you're still keen to take part, follow the link through to the website for more information and to register.

