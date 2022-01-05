The 21 Most Watched Shows Of 2021

Look, given our ‘current circumstances’, many of us and our Earth-inhabiting brethren have had our eyes glued to our TV sets for the last 12 months, consuming far too much content and our fair share of snacks, to boot.

But what’s everyone watching?

19 million people signed up to Whip Media’s viewership tracking app, TV Time, to log which shows they put on to distract themselves from the bleak reality that was 2021 and now, the results are in.

They’re more than a bit surprising.

While you’re looking at the list, it’s worth keeping in mind that viewers weren’t required to exclusively watch programs that came out in the last 12 months, meaning that shows released later in the year (and series with fewer episodes) were at a slight disadvantage.

With that out of the way, take a look at the list and find out whether you’re more #basic than you’d like to admit:

01. Lucifer (Netflix – 93 Episodes)

02. Money Heist (Netflix – 41 Episodes)

03. Squid Game (Netflix – 9 Episodes)

04. Elite (Netflix – 32 Episodes)

05. WandaVision (Disney+ - 9 Episodes)

06. You (Netflix – 30 Episodes)

07. The Handmaid’s Tale (Stan – 46 Episodes)

08. Lupin (Netflix – 10 Episodes)

09. Sex Education (Netflix – 24 Episodes)

10. Loki (Disney+ - 6 Episodes)

11. Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+ - 6 Episodes)

12. The Crown (Netflix – 40 Episodes)

13. Cobra Kai (Netflix – 30 Episodes)

14. Ted Lasso (Apple TV – 22 Episodes)

15. Atypical (Netflix – 38 Episodes)

16. Who Killed Sara? (Netflix – 18 Episodes)

17. What If…? (Disney+ - 9 Episodes)

18. Bridgerton (Netflix – 8 Episodes)

19. Locke and Key (Netflix – 20 Episodes)

20. Virgin River (Netflix – 30 Episodes)

21. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix – 36 Episodes)

Which shows were you surprised to see on this list? Is there anything you've watched that you think everyone is missing out on? Let us know over on Facebook!

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: