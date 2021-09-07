The 2021 TV Week Logies Have Been Cancelled

The 2021 TV Week Logies have officially been called off for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.

Group Publisher Fiona Connolly from Are Media said they regret having to cancel the star-studded event yet again but but believe the call was necessary given the current border restrictions.

"We are disappointed to have to cancel this year's TV WEEK Logie Awards, after charging ahead with plans to return for a bigger than ever event on the Gold Coast this November," she said.

"Unfortunately, our current COVID cases and travel restrictions leave us no choice,

"But we will return to Queensland mid-2022 and promise the TV WEEK Logie Awards will bring an overdue and deserved night of glamour, celebration and recognition of Australia's outstanding television industry."

The stellar event was due to be held at The Star on the Gold Coast on Sunday, November 28 after the 2020 event was also cancelled due to Covid-19.

As of yet, the new date for the TV Week Logie Awards is due to be announced in 2022 but will held at The Star on the Gold Coast pending border restrictions.

