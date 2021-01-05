The 2021 Grammy Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed

It may no longer be 2020, but of course, the Coronavirus pandemic is still raging and ready to cancel all our plans.

The first big event of the year to be cancelled, or postponed at least, is the 2021 Grammy Awards. The ceremony was scheduled to take place this 31 January, but will now be pushed back to 21 March.

Similar to events held last year, organisers had planned to forgo an audience, but continue the ceremony with live, on-site presenters and performances. Winning artists and nominees would have tuned in from home.

You can check out the full list of Grammy Nominations here.

The news comes as the US COVID-19 death toll surpassed 350,000 this week.

