The 2020 ARIA Nominations Have Dropped!

Australia is set to celebrate the best of the best in our music industry at the 2020 ARIA Awards in November and today this year's nominations were announced.

Lime Cordiale lead this year's noms with eight, closely followed by rockers Tame Impala with seven.

International sensation Tones and I is nominated for Best Female Artist alongside Sia, Amy Shark and more.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

2020 ARIA AWARD NOMINATED ARTISTS

Winners to be announced Wednesday, 25th November on the Nine Network

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

DMA's - THE GLOW (I OH YOU)

Jessica Mauboy - Hilda (Sony Music)

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)

Sampa The Great - The Return (Ninja Tune / Inertia Music)

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush (Modular Recordings/Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

BEST MALE ARTIST

Archie Roach - Tell Me Why (Bloodlines)

Guy Sebastian - Standing With You (Sony Music)

Ruel - Free Time (RCA / Sony Music)

The Kid LAROI - F*ck Love (Columbia/Sony Music)

Troye Sivan - In A Dream (EMI Music Australia)

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

Amy Shark - Everybody Rise (Wonderlick Recording Company/ Sony Music)

Miiesha - Nyaaringu (EMI Music Australia)

Sampa The Great - The Return (Ninja Tune / Inertia Music)

Sia - Together (Monkey Puzzle, Inc., under exclusive license to Atlantic Recording Corporation for the United States and WEA International for the world outside of the United States)

Tones And I - Bad Child / Can't Be Happy All the Time (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

BEST DANCE RELEASE

Alice Ivy - Don't Sleep (Dew Process / Universal Music Australia)

Dom Dolla - San Frandisco (Sweat It Out / Warner Music)

Flume - Rushing Back feat. Vera Blue (Future Classic)

Northeast Party House - Shelf Life (Stop Start Music / Sony Music)

Stace Cadet & KLP Energy - (Medium Rare Recordings/Sony Music)

BEST GROUP

5 Seconds Of Summer - CALM (Interscope / EMI Music Australia)

DMA'S - THE GLOW (I OH YOU)

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush (Modular Recordings/Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia)

The Teskey Brothers - Live At The Forum (Ivy League Records)

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST PRESENTED BY PPCA

Alex the Astronaut - The Theory of Absolutely Nothing (Minkowski / AWAL Recordings)

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)

Mallrat - Driving Music (Dew Process / Universal Music Australia)

Miiesha – Nyaaringu (EMI Music Australia)

The Kid LAROI - F*ck Love (Columbia / Sony Music)

BEST POP RELEASE

Amy Shark - Everybody Rise (Wonderlick Recording Company/Sony Music)

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)

Sia – Together (Monkey Puzzle, Inc., under exclusive license to Atlantic Recording Corporation for the United States and WEA International for the world outside of the United States)

Tame Impala - Lost In Yesterday (Modular Recordings/Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia)

Troye Sivan - In A Dream (EMI Music Australia)

BEST HIP HOP RELEASE PRESENTED BY HENNESSY

Baker Boy - Meditjin feat. JessB (Danzal Baker/Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia)

Briggs - Always Was EP (Adam Briggs / Island Records Australia)

Illy - Last Laugh (Sony Music)

Sampa The Great - The Return (Ninja Tune / Inertia Music)

The Kid LAROI - F*ck Love (Columbia / Sony Music)

BEST SOUL/R&B RELEASE

Genesis Owusu - Don't Need You (OURNESS / AWAL)

KIAN - Every Hour (EMI Music Australia)

Miiesha - Nyaaringu (EMI Music Australia)

Tash Sultana - Pretty Lady (Lonely Lands Records / Sony Music)

Tkay Maidza - Last Year Was Weird, Vol.2 (Dew Process / Universal Music Australia)

BEST INDEPENDENT RELEASE

Archie Roach - Tell Me Why (Bloodlines)

DMA'S - THE GLOW (I OH YOU)

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen (Ghosteen / AWAL Recordings)

Sampa The Great - The Return (Ninja Tune / Inertia Music)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Cold Chisel - Blood Moon (Cold Chisel / Universal Music Australia)

DMA'S - THE GLOW (I OH YOU)

Ocean Alley - Lonely Diamond (Independent / Unified Music Group)

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush (Modular Recordings/Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia)

Violent Soho - Everything Is A-OK (I OH YOU)

BEST ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Archie Roach - Tell Me Why (Bloodlines)

Donny Benét - Mr Experience (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

Gordi - Our Two Skins (Liberation Records)

Josh Pyke - Rome (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen (Ghosteen / AWAL Recordings)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Casey Barnes - Town of A Million Dreams (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)

Fanny Lumsden - Fallow (Cooking Vinyl Australia)

Jasmine Rae - Lion Side (ABC Music / Universal)

The McClymonts - Mayhem To Madness (Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia)

Travis Collins - Wreck Me (ABC Music / Universal)

BEST HARD ROCK/HEAVY ALBUM

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Chunky Shrapnel (Flightless Records)

Parkway Drive - Viva The Underdogs (Resist / Cooking Vinyl Australia)

Polaris - The Death Of Me (Resist / Cooking Vinyl Australia)

The Amity Affliction - Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them (The Amity Affliction. Marketed & Distributed by Warner Music Australia under exclusive license)

The Chats - High Risk Behaviour (Bargain Bin / Cooking Vinyl Australia)

BEST BLUES & ROOTS ALBUM

Busby Marou - The Great Divide (Warner Music Australia Pty Ltd)

Frank Yamma - Tjukurpa: The Story (Wantok Musik/MGM)

Lucky Oceans - Purple Sky (Songs Originally By Hank Williams) (ABC Music / Universal)

The Teskey Brothers - Live At The Forum (Ivy League Records)

Tracy McNeil & The GoodLife - You Be The Lightning (Cooking Vinyl Australia)

BEST CHILDREN'S ALBUM

Diver City - Welcome to Diver City (ABC Music / Universal)

Teeny Tiny Stevies - Thoughtful Songs for Little People (ABC Music / Universal)

The Vegetable Plot - Season Two (ABC Music / Universal)

The Wiggles - Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car! (ABC Music / Universal)

Tiptoe Giants - Colour the World (Tiptoe Tunes / ABC Music)

BEST COMEDY RELEASE

Anne Edmonds - What's Wrong With You? (Guesswork Television)

Bev Killick - Crummy Mummy (Rivershack Records / MGM)

Celia Pacquola - All Talk (Guesswork Television)

Megan Washington - Just Jesus (feat. Chris Ryan) (ABC Music / Universal)

Tom Gleeson - Joy (Guesswork Television)

PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS

BEST VIDEO PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE MUSIC

Baker Boy - Meditjin feat. JessB (Danzal Baker/Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia)

Guy Sebastian - Standing With You (Sony Music)

Lime Cordiale - Robbery (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)

PNAU feat. Vlossom - Lucky (etcetc Music)

Sampa The Great - Time’s Up (feat. Krown) (Ninja Tune / Inertia Music)

Tame Impala - Is It True (Modular Recordings/Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia)

The Chats - The Clap (Bargain Bin/Cooking Vinyl Australia)

Tones And I - Ur So F**kInG cOoL (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Troye Sivan - Easy (EMI Music Australia)

Violent Soho - Pick It Up Again (I OH YOU)

BEST AUSTRALIAN LIVE ACT

Amy Shark - Amy Shark Regional Tour (Wonderlick Recording Company/Sony Music)

Baker Boy - Falls Festival (Danzal Baker/Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia)

Cold Chisel - Blood Moon Tour (Cold Chisel / Universal Music Australia)

DMA'S - Unplugged & Intimate | Laneway Festival (I OH YOU)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - St Jerome's Laneway Festival (Flightless Records)

Paul Kelly - Paul Kelly - Making Gravy 2019 (GAWD AGGIE / EMI Music Australia)

PNAU - All Of Us Australian Tour (etcetc Music)

RÜFÜS DU SOL - 2019 Summer Festival Tour (Rose Avenue Records under exclusive license to Reprise Records.)

Sampa The Great -The Return Australian Tour 2019 (Ninja Tune / Inertia Music)

The Teskey Brothers - Run Home Slow (Ivy League Records)

SONG OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE MUSIC

5 Seconds Of Summer - Teeth (Interscope / EMI Music Australia)

Flume Feat. Vera Blue - Rushing Back (Future Classic)

Hilltop Hoods Feat. Illy & Ecca Vandal - Exit Sign (Hilltop Hoods / Island Records Australia/UMA)

Lime Cordiale - Robbery (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)

Mallrat - Charlie (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia

Ruel - Painkiller (RCA / Sony Music)

Sam Fischer - This City (Sony Music)

The Jungle Giants - Heavy Hearted (Amplifire Music / Together We Can Work Together / The Orchard)

The Rubens - Live In Life (Ivy League Records)

Tones and I - Never Seen the Rain (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

BEST INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia (Warner Music Australia Pty Ltd)

Eminem - Music To Be Murdered By (Interscope/Universal Music Australia)

Halsey - Manic (Capitol/EMI Music Australia)

Harry Styles - Fine Line (Columbia/Sony Music)

Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die (Interscope/Universal Music Australia)

Justin Bieber - Changes (Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music Australia)

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (Universal Music Group/Universal Music Australia)

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You (Atlantic/Warner Music Australia Pty Ltd)

Taylor Swift - Folklore (Republic Records/Universal Music Australia)

The Weeknd - After Hours (Universal Music Group/Universal Music Australia)

TELSTRA ARIA MUSIC TEACHER AWARD

CJ Shaw - Palmerston District Primary School, Canberra ACT

Kathryn McLennan - Virginia State School, Virginia QLD

Sarah Donnelley - Wilcannia Central School, Wilcannia NSW

Thomas Fienberg - Evans High School, Blacktown, NSW

ARTISAN AWARDS

BEST COVER ART

Donny Benét - Mr Experience (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

Jessica Mauboy - Hilda (Sony Music)

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)

Violent Soho - Everything Is A-OK (I OH YOU)

WASHINGTON - Batflowers (Washington / Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia)

ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Alice Ivy - Don't Sleep (Dew Process / Universal Music Australia)

IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha - Nyaaringu (EMI Music Australia)

Eric J Dubowsky for Ruel - Free Time (RCA / Sony Music)

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala - The Slow Rush (Modular Recordings / Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia)

Greg Wales for Violent Soho - Everything Is A-OK (I OH YOU)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Kevin Shirley for Cold Chisel - Blood Moon (Cold Chisel / Universal Music Australia)

DNA & Louis Schoorl for Jessica Mauboy - Hilda (Sony Music)

IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha - Nyaaringu (EMI Music Australia)

M-Phazes for Ruel - Free Time (RCA / Sony Music)

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala - The Slow Rush (Modular Recordings / Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia)

FINE ARTS AWARDS

BEST CLASSICAL ALBUM

Alicia Crossley - Muse (Move)

David Greco & Erin Helyard - Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin (ABC Classic / Universal)

Jayson Gillham, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Nicholas Carter - Beethoven Piano Concertos (ABC Classic / Universal)

Richard Tognetti & Erin Helyard - Beethoven & Mozart Violin Sonatas (ABC Classic / Universal)

Slava & Sharon Grigoryan - Our Place: Duets For Cello And Guitar (ABC Classic / Universal)

BEST JAZZ ALBUM

Katie Noonan - The Sweetest Taboo (ABC Jazz / Universal)

Luke Howard - All That Is Not Solid (Live At Tempo Rubato, Australia / 2020) (Mercury KX / Universal Music Australia)

Mike Nock; Hamish Stuart; Julien Wilson; Jonathan Zwartz - This World (Lionsharecords / The Planet Company)

Nat Bartsch - Forever More (ABC Jazz / Universal)

Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky - Please Leave Your Light On (GAWD AGGIE / EMI Music Australia)

BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK OR MUSICAL THEATRE CAST ALBUM

Chelsea Cullen - I Am Woman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Sony Masterworks)

Dan Golding - Untitled Goose Game (Original Soundtrack) (House House / Decca Classics Australia / Universal Music Australia)

Grigoryan Brothers - A Boy Called Sailboat (ABC Classic / Universal)

Matteo Zingales & Antony Partos - Mystery Road (Original Score: Seasons 1-2) (ABC Music / Universal)

Sally Seltmann & Darren Seltmann - The Letdown (Music from Seasons 1+2) (ABC Music / Universal)

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM

Grace Barbe - FANM:WOMAN (Afrotropik / MGM)

Joseph Tawadros - Live at the Sydney Opera House (ABC Music / Universal)

Melbourne Ska Orchestra - Live At The Triffid (ABC Music / Universal)

The Crooked Fiddle Band - Another Subtle Atom Bomb (Bird's Robe Records / MGM)

Xylouris White - The Sisypheans (ABC Music / Universal)

