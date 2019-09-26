The 2019 Literary Festival Is Returning To Coal Creek!

Calling all passionate wordsmiths in the Coal Creek area!

Coal Creek Community Park and Museum are bringing you the 2019 Literary Festival and all budding poets and writers are invited to join in the fun.

On Sunday, October 6th the 12th annual Coal Creek Literary Festival will be hosted at Coal Creek, Korumburra.

Like any good literary festival, there will be plenty of opportunities for to showcase your creative genius with a poetry competition and the Bert van Bedaf Memorial Award for the best short story.

The Bert van Bedaf Memorial Award will be entering its seventh year in a row and boasts a $500 cash prize for the winning story. As for the poets, if you're sweet sones takes home first prize, you will also be taking home a juicy $200 cash prize.

Entry for the short story competition is $15 per entry and for the poets, you're looking at $10 per entry.

So if you have a story you want to share with the community, NOW is the time!

Follow the link to the website for more information!