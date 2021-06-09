The $170M Springbrook Gondola Scheme

A $170M Gold Coast Hinterlands gondola attraction has been set to pit the environmentally conscious against the city’s tourism operators.

The proposed attraction, which would take tourists through Springbrook National Park, will face technical, social and environmental challenges when environmentalists meet at a forum in Ribena on Thursday.

It was understood the environmentalists would be calling on the Queensland State Government to increase funding to protect national parks instead of building tourist attractions.

Many propositions to build a gondola through the region had been made since the mid-1990s. In 1998, following the Naturelink proposal, a study was undertaken that proved that Springbrook simply did not have the infrastructure to support mass-tourism.

The State Government had used the rejection of the previous proposals to build a reputation for prioritising environmental sustainability over the economic contributions the attractions could propagate.

Hinterlands Gondola Expected to Receive Backlash

