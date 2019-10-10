The 15th Annual Australian Beer Festival Starts Tomorrow For A Boozy End Of Week!

Grab the gang and leave work a little early tomorrow because The Australian Heritage Hotel is hosting their annual Australian Beer Festival!

This beer fest is the OG of Sydney, celebrating it’s 15th year over three days of fun. If you love a good brew and food this is the place for you!

These legends go all out turning Gloucester and Cumberland Streets into a frothy haven of craft beers and cider, gourmet food stalls and a vibe like no other with live entertainment and for those Rugby Lovers, the World Cup will be aired on outdoor screens!

The festival is first in best dressed and is free, however, you can skip the entry part and pre-purchase your tasters with pre-sale options.

Find out more information here!

