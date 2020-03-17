"That Was My Last Straw" Connie Has Unfollowed Jonnie For Not Showing Up To Her Birthday

Connie is NOT happy! She spoke to the Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath this morning, revealing she unfollowed Jonethen over the weekend after he failed to show up to her birthday!

Why didn't he show up? Well, apparently he was at an event but said he would go after.

Jonnie was in Melbourne & even said he would be there for her birthday. He was out with Mikey, Ivan, Steve & David. "I had my last straw with him just this weekend"

Uh oh. You know ties have been cut when you unfollow someone!

Missed the chat? This is what Connie had to say about unfollowing Jonethen. She does NOT hold back:

