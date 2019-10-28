That Santa Pub Crawl Is Happening Again, Townsville So Get To The Reject Shop

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…Santa Pub Crawl time!

This tradition has worked it’s way onto our social calendar year after year and now you can save the date because it returns for the third time on Saturday, November 16.

It’s only $20 to get involved and that money will go towards the amazing work of Mentally Healthy City Townsville.

So where exactly does this Santa Pub Crawl, crawl to?

Check out the schedule below then get to the Reject Shop (or anywhere really because all the Christmas stock is in) to find your best Santa style!

3-4.30pm - Empire Alternacade

4.30-6pm - Herbert Hotel

6-8pm - Brewery

8-10pm - Cactus Saloon

10pm - late Kryptic

You’ll be on foot falcon for this event, so make sure your footwear is appropriate, Mrs Claus.

