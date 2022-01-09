THAT'S A WRAP: Netflix Confirms Filming Has Finished For 'Enola Holmes 2'

While we’ve seen our fair share of Sherlock Holmes adaptations since the beginning of the millennium, none of them have resonated with us as much as Enola Holmes!

Perhaps the biggest surprise of 2020 (besides that pesky little pandemic), Enola Holmes followed its titular character (portrayed by Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown) as she unearthed a mystery/conspiracy that she solved in the way only a Holmes could.

Being one of Netflix’s most-watched original movies (having 76 million households tune in within its first month of release), it’s not totally surprising it was instantly green-lit to receive the sequel treatment.

While we knew Enola Holmes 2 was in production, we may have underestimated how close it was to completion, with a recent post from Netflix Geeked confirming that filming has already wrapped.

As far as we’re aware, the entirety of the main cast and crew have returned for the sequel, meaning we’ll be graced with seeing Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill and goth queen Helena Bonham Carter on our screens once again.

The films are based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer, a series of six books all focused on the unsuspecting 14-year-old detective.

Does that mean we can expect to see four more sequels? Only time will tell.

While a specific date is TBC, Enola Holmes 2 is expected to drop on Netflix in late 2022.

