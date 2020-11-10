Ok, so we all remember that moment at the 2003 MTV VMAS where all of a sudden in a performance on stage, Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera locked lips? The video panned to Justin Timberlake, he was visibly shook and a moment in pop culture was cemented in place.

Well.

The 'rehearsal' video for that moment has now surfaced and while there have been stories flying around for years that Britney never practiced the kiss in rehearsal etc... one thing is for sure, it was not meant to go down like it did.

Check out the below video of the rehearsal that shows a waaaaay more delicate kiss than what actually went to air during the show.

...and here's what actually happened. A lot of the kiss was cut and it was a lot more uh, open-mouthed...

