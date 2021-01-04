'That ’70s Show' Actress & James Bond Star Tanya Roberts Has Sadly Passed Away

It's with a heavy heart that renown actress Tanya Roberts has sadly passed away.

According to TMZ, the actress’ rep confirmed that after she was walking with her dogs on Christmas Eve (Thursday, December 24), Tanya collapsed when she returned home.

Tanya was then taken to the hospital and put on a ventilator.

She sadly passed away several days later on Sunday (January 3) and it has been reported that Tanya’s death is not coronavirus-related and that in the days leading up to her fall, she still appeared healthy.

The 65-year-old first rose to fame after her debut as the 'Bond Girl', Stacey Sutton, in the 1985 James Bond film, A View to a Kill. She later went on to star as Donna Pinciotti's mum, Midge, in That '70s Show.

Our thoughts are with Tanya's family and friends at this difficult time.

