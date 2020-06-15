Thank God You're Here Is Now Available To Stream On 10 Play

The first season is out now!

Article heading image for Thank God You're Here Is Now Available To Stream On 10 Play

The first season of Thank God You're Here is now available to binge on 10 play!

The iconic comedy series launched back in 2006 and ran for four seasons, ending in heartbreak back in 2009. 

If you need a refresher, TGYH was an improvised series in which comedian guests were invited by host Shane Bourne to walk through a blue door onto a hidden set to be greeted by the line, 'Thank God You're Here'. The guest would then improvise the remainder of the scene in character for 5 minutes. 

Each episode featured four guests, and judge Tom Gleisner would decide on a winner.

It's the breath of fresh air we desperately need after finishing every binge-worthy show available to stream. 

