Thai Police Reveal Warne Had "Seen A Doctor About His Heart"

Thai Police have insisted on sending Shane Warne's body for an autopsy, despite the family requesting to be extradited to Australia.

New details are emerging following the sudden, devastating death of the cricket immortal.

The Australian 'spin king' passed away at a villa in Thailand on Friday.

In Koh Samui, police reports say Warne had visited a doctor "about his heart" days before his tragic passing.

Australian ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon met with authorities to discuss bringing Warne's body home.

"I'm here on behalf of Shane Warne's family and his travelling companions to thank Superintendent Yuttana and his team here at the Bo Phun Police Station and the hospital in Koh Samui for facilitating this process and getting Shane Warne back to Australia as quickly as possible," McKinnon said.

"They have been very compassionate, very efficient, and very understanding."

Royal Thai Police insist they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to flow for the 52-year-old sporting icon.

Warne's statue at the MCG has been flooded with flowers and kind messages from friends and fans alike.

Regarded as the greatest leg spin bowler to grace the international pitch, Warne finished his test career with 708 wickets, second all-time to Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran.

