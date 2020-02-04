Thai Milk Gin Cocktails Are Now A Thing & We Are Low-key Obsessed

Think, bubble tea but alcoholic!

This Thai restaurant in Northbridge, Louder Louder has created the perfect adults-only version of the ridiculously refreshing Thai milk tea.

Traditionally brewed with a strong black tea, sugar, and sweetened condensed milk over ice, we offer up our own twist on this Thai classic, with a shot of gin and a serving of delicious Thai tea jelly.

The best part? It's just $15 !

While you're there, you may as well treat yourself to their epic papaya salad and maybe a few spring rolls too.

Trust us when we say this is the perfect way to keep cool in Perth's sweltering weather, don't believe us? Get on down and try it yourself!

