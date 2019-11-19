TGI FRIDAYS Is Coming To The Gold Coast In A Queensland First!

Classic American brand TGI FRIDAYS is opening its first Queensland venue at our very own Robina Town Centre next month! If you aren't excited, you really should be, and here's why.

First opening in 1960s Manhattan, TGI FRIDAYS was the city's FIRST female-friendly singles bar, beginning a cultural revolution.

Not to mention they invented the 'happy hour', aka THE BEST type of hour!

Now a more family-friendly venue, the restaurant will serve classic American dishes alongside sharing plates made from local ingredients and an envious cocktail menu.

Imagine martinis with pink fairy floss, lychee mojitos and ultimate strawberry daiquiris *drools*

We've sussed out the menus of other venues around Aus, and we're happy to report burgers, chicken wings and loaded potato skins are likely to be the stars.



The brand has close to 1000 venues across 60 countries, with this being Australia's 14th!

With a sleek industrial style interior and open kitchen, it screams insta-worthy.

Queensland's very own TGI FRIDAYS can be found on The Promenade at Robina Town Centre from the 9th December, just in time for Christmas. Did someone say work Christmas party?!

